Pulse polio drive starts today in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 26

The district Health Department is set for the three-day pulse polio immunisation scheduled to start from Sunday. After releasing a poster to spread awareness among people, civil surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh said preparations for the drive had been completed.

The department has constituted 2,856 teams that would cover 5,48,869 homes in the district to administer dose to 3,03,318 children in the age group of 0 to 5 years.

The civil surgeon said on the first day of the drive, 1,428 booths would be set, and on the remaining two days, the teams would visit immunise children on the doorstep. Dr Charanjit Singh also appealed to people to cooperate with the visiting health teams.

The civil surgeon said a rickshaw rally would be taken out in the city on Sunday morning to spread awareness among people.