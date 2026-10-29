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Home / Amritsar / Punjab Agricultural University experts urge use of paddy straw in pear orchards

Punjab Agricultural University experts urge use of paddy straw in pear orchards

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:14 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) experts have urged pear growers to adopt scientific cultivation practices.
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Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) experts have urged pear growers to adopt scientific cultivation practices and use paddy straw as mulch in orchards to improve soil health, conserve moisture and enhance fruit quality.

The advice was shared during a farmer-scientist interaction and technical programme organised by the Farm Advisory Service Centre of PAU at the Pear Estate in Verka on Wednesday.

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Dr Swarit Khaira, Senior Extension Scientist (fruit), explained the benefits of mulching orchards with paddy straw. She also discussed pruning, weed control and the efficient management of fertilisers and irrigation to improve orchard productivity.

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Dr Narendra Pal Singh, District Extension Specialist (Head), stressed the importance of proper marketing practices and maintaining farm records. Dr Gurmeet Singh shared information on the management of insects, pests and diseases affecting fruit plants. Horticulture experts Sukhpal Singh and Tejbir Singh, along with Jatinder Singh Sandhu, informed growers about government schemes and subsidies for establishing new orchards and rejuvenating the old ones. They also encouraged farmers to expand the area under pear cultivation and focus on improving fruit quality.

Dr Bikramjit Singh Gill, Associate Director, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, urged growers to follow PAU recommendations for successful pear cultivation. He highlighted scientific cultivation methods, inter-cropping in orchards, timely harvesting and proper packaging to minimise losses and maintain fruit quality.

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The university experts listened to the problems faced by growers and suggested suitable solutions.

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