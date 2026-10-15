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Home / Amritsar / Punjab bandh: Amritsar shuts down over Parvinder Jhota's killing as anger over drug menace mounts

Punjab bandh: Amritsar shuts down over Parvinder Jhota's killing as anger over drug menace mounts

Shops, factories, SGPC-run institutions closed; protesters burnt effigy of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:26 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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A market in Amritsar wears a deserted look during Punjab bandh on Thursday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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A complete bandh was observed in Amritsar district today, following a strike call given over the killing of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota. Members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee visited major markets in the city and asked people to close their shops to ensure compliance with the bandh call.

Farmers and members of various other organisations staged a protest at Golden Gate in Amritsar at 7 am, raising slogans against the Bhagwant Mann-led state government and demanding its dismissal. The protesters burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Mann despite heavy rain. The demonstration was led by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, with participants accusing the state government of failing to curb the drug menace in Punjab. The farmer leaders held the Chief Minister responsible for the alleged open sale of drugs while raising the issue of Jhota’s killing in Mansa.

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Various organisations staged protests in solidarity with the call for bandh, in Amritsar on Thursday. Photos: Vishal Kumar

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SGPC-run institutions also remained closed to protest the murder. In the city, all commercial establishments were closed. There was not much traffic on roads. Stores selling essential items such as medicines, however, remained opened.

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Commercial hubs of the city — including wholesale textile markets such as Katra Ahluwalia, Shastri Market, Tahli Wala Bazaar and Pratap Bazaar  — were completely closed. Stationery items’ market, Mai Sewa Wala Bazaar, Jewellery Market Guru Bazaar, Bhandeyan Wala Bazaar, Chaurasti Attari and Batti Hatta too wore a deserted look.

Markets known for selling grains and spices such as Dal Mandi, Mishri Bazaar, Swank Mandi, Waddi Dhab, Dhab Wasti Ram, Lachchmansar Chowk and surrounding areas were also shut.

Shutters were also down in upscale retail markets situated on Lawrence Road, the Mall, Ranjit Avenue, New Amritsar, Majitha Road, Batala Road, Putlighar and surrounding areas, besides shopping malls.

Similar scenes were witnessed in industrial areas such as Focal Points on GT Road, Mehta Road, Islamabad, Chheharta and other areas of the city.

Due to the bandh call, the local railway station and Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) also recorded less footfall. Normally, these public places remain abuzz with activity, with tourists coming from all over the country to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple.

 

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