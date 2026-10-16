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Home / Amritsar / Punjab bandh: Demarcation put off; parties summoned by Amritsar MC

Punjab bandh: Demarcation put off; parties summoned by Amritsar MC

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:57 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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A civic employee puts up a notice on the disputed land.
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Demarcation of disputed land put off

Charanjit Singh TejaTribune News Service
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Amritsar, October 15

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The demarcation of a prime piece of disputed land on the Mall Road near Thandi Khui and opposite Company Bagh could not be carried out on Thursday due to the bandh call over the killing of an anti-drug activist in Mansa. The exercise has now been rescheduled for Friday (October 16).

The civic body has issued fresh directions, asking nine private individuals claiming ownership of the land and officials of eight departments to remain present during the demarcation. The kanungo of Amritsar-1 will carry out the exercise in the presence of the parties. The administration has also been asked to appoint a duty magistrate for the process.

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According to a notice issued by the Municipal Corporation, the demarcation will cover khasra numbers 1193 to 1199 in Amritsar Urban-11 on the Mall Road near Thandi Khui. The notice states that the parties must produce any stay order or other relevant documents, failing which the demarcation may be carried out ex parte.

The exercise was earlier postponed after the Revenue Department pointed out that the masavi (revenue record required for demarcation) was not available at the site.

The civic body had also sealed a newly constructed shop on the disputed land on September 3. "If the demarcation establishes that the land belongs to the government, the civic body plans to take further action, including disconnection of electricity, water and sewerage connections, as applicable," officials stated.

Teams from the MC's water and sewerage wing and Punjab State Power Corporation Limited have also been asked to remain available.

The nine private claimants have been formally summoned and notices put up at the site. The MC has also written to the District Revenue Officer, seeking copies of revenue records for the disputed property, including the relevant khasra numbers.

Sushant Bhatia, Estate Officer, Municipal Corporation, said that the Commissioner and the Additional Commissioner were monitoring the matter.

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