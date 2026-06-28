DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Punjab Bhasha Vibhag chief alleges bid by bureaucrats to 'wind up' department

Punjab Bhasha Vibhag chief alleges bid by bureaucrats to 'wind up' department

Jaswant Singh Zafar claims funds withheld, promotions stalled and administrative hurdles created despite CM’s directions

article_Author
Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:39 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Director of Bhasha Vibhag Punjab (Language Department) Jaswant Singh Zafar has alleged that a section of the bureaucracy is attempting to “wind up” the department by withholding funds, delaying administrative decisions and creating hurdles in its functioning.

Advertisement

In a post on social media, Zafar claimed that he had received information from a high-level government source that a group of bureaucrats was keen on bringing the department to an end. He said developments over the past several months pointed towards such an attempt.

Advertisement

Listing his allegations, Zafar said nearly 70 books awaiting publication with the Printing and Stationery Department had not been allocated any budget despite directions from the Chief Minister.

Advertisement

He further alleged that payments for five to six literary events organised over the past three months had been withheld; contractual workers engaged against nearly 70 vacant posts of attendants and sanitation staff had not been allowed to continue after April 1; promotions of departmental officers had been denied; and no action had been taken to vacate the department’s Sahit Sadan from the possession of the NCC despite repeated requests.

Zafar also claimed that despite these hurdles, the department had continued its work. He said the departmental team had managed to publish long-pending literary journals without receiving publication funds and had continued planning literary programmes despite pending payments and repeated attempts to demoralise officers and employees.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts