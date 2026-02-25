DT
Punjab Bureau of Investigation reconstitutes SIT in missing saroop case

Punjab Bureau of Investigation reconstitutes SIT in missing saroop case

The new team will function under the supervision of Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Police Commissioner, Amritsar

PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:57 PM Feb 25, 2026 IST
A view of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in Amritsar. File
The Punjab Bureau of Investigation has reconstituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case related to the alleged disappearance of 328 saroops of Guru Granth Sahib from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) records.

The Amritsar police commissionerate registered the case on December 7, 2025.

The order was issued by Punjab Bureau of Investigation Director LK Yadav.

The new team will function under the supervision of Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Police Commissioner, Amritsar. It will be led by Nanak Singh, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rupnagar Range.

Other members include Darpan Ahluwalia, SSP Khanna; Gurbans Singh Bains, SP (Detective), Patiala; Sukhnaaz Singh, SP, Special Branch; Harminder Singh, Assistant Pommissioner of Police, Police Commissionerate Amritsar; and Sub-Inspector Rajwant Kaur, SHO, Division C Police Station.

Jagpreet Singh, AIG Vigilance, Mohali, was the Chairman of the earlier SIT. Other members included Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu, DCP; Harpal Singh Sandhu, Additional DCP; Gurbans Singh Bains, SP (Detective) Patiala; Beant Juneja, ACP Ludhiana; and Harminder Singh, ACP/D Amritsar.

Officials said the reconstitution of the SIT is aimed at ensuring a fair, scientific and expeditious investigation into the sensitive case. The Commissionerate Police, Amritsar, has been directed to provide all logistical support, and the SIT has been empowered to co-opt additional officers with prior approval from the Bureau, they said.

