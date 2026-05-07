Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann slams Akalis for shielding accused in sacrilege cases

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday launched a blistering attack on the Shiromani Akali Dal over incidents of ‘beadbi’ (sacrilege) during its tenure, calling out Akali leaders for failing to deliver justice and shielding the guilty while in power.

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After paying obeisance at Gurdwara Bir Baba Budha Sahib, the Chief Minister, who also addressed a gathering at Patti, said those who once claimed they would rule Punjab for 25 years are unable to gather even 25 people for their meetings today.

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The CM stated, “Akalis themselves were involved in ‘beadbi’, which is why they could never bring such a legislation. People, especially in the Majha region, kept voting for them considering them followers of Baba Nanak, but they disrespected the ‘bani’ through ‘beadbi’ of Guru Granth Sahib. Such were the circumstances that no proper action was taken, no culprits were identified and the police would simply claim that the accused were unknown.”

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Attacking the Opposition over its stand on the law, Mann said, “The whole world is happy with the new law, but one family controlling the SGPC is unhappy and claims that the Panth does not approve of the law. Instead, they should welcome and support its implementation so that no one dares commit such dastardly acts again.”

Expressing gratitude over the passage of the legislation, he said, “It was with Guru Sahib’s blessings and wisdom that we were able to enact the law people had been waiting for over a long time. I have come here to thank the Almighty for enabling the government to frame a law against ‘beadbi’.”

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“After consulting prominent lawyers from across the country, the state has drafted a law so strong that no one will dare even look toward Guru Granth Sahib with disrespect. If anyone attempts such an act in the future, they will spend their entire life in prison until death,” he emphasised.

Listing the government’s achievements, the CM stated, “I am fulfilling the responsibility entrusted on me by the people in 2022 with complete honesty and all promises are being delivered. Aam Aadmi Clinics have been established across the state, where treatment is being provided free of cost, excellent government schools are being built for children, 90% of households are receiving free electricity, cities are becoming cleaner, sewer systems are being upgraded, hospitals have been modernised and every family can avail medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana.”

Highlighting the support to farmers, the Chief Minister said, “Farmers are receiving free electricity during the day. The state government has laid nearly 14,000 km of pipelines and revived watercourses to ensure Punjab’s water reaches every field, even at the tail-end.”