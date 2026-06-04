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Home / Amritsar / Punjab clears 100% sugarcane dues for first time: Punsup chief

Punjab clears 100% sugarcane dues for first time: Punsup chief

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Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:03 AM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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Punsup Chairman Prabhbir Singh Brar.
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Punjab has achieved 100 per cent clearance of sugarcane dues for the first time during the 2025-26 crushing season, with the state government disbursing Rs 695.36 crore to farmers for their produce. This was stated by PUNSUP Chairman Prabhbir Singh Brar here on Wednesday.

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Brar said that sugar mills across Punjab procured a record 167.20 lakh quintals of sugarcane and ensured complete payment of outstanding dues to farmers. He termed it as a major achievement as in strengthening the agriculture and cooperative sectors.

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“Timely and direct payment of sugarcane dues has strengthened the confidence of farmers in the government’s policies and provided much-needed financial relief to sugarcane growers,” Brar said.

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He said the government’s efforts to encourage farmers to move beyond the traditional wheat-paddy cycle were yielding positive results. Sugarcane cultivation is emerging as a viable alternative crop that can contribute to crop diversification, improve farm incomes and support sustainable agricultural growth, he said.

He said sugarcane cultivation and the sugar industry have long played an important role in generating employment and supporting the livelihoods of thousands of farming families across the state. To further promote sugarcane farming, cooperative sugar mills have introduced several farmer-centric initiatives, including the supply of quality seeds, subsidised agricultural machinery, fertilisers, herbicides and pesticides, he said.

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He added that facilities such as soil testing, awareness camps and training programmes are also being provided to farmers to improve productivity and encourage the adoption of scientific farming practices.

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