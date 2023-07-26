Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to pay tribute at Kargil Vijay Diwas function

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 25

The Kargil Vijay Diwas function has been scheduled for tomorrow at the Punjab State War Heroes Memorial in Amritsar. CM Bhagwant Mann would attend the event and pay tributes to the martyrs.

Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar reviewed arrangements at the memorial today. He said this time, Kargil Vijay Diwas would be celebrated with enthusiasm in the city. “We celebrate Vijay Diwas across the country remembering the sacrifices of brave soldiers. This time, the event is being held at the war memorial in Amritsar. All arrangement have been made for the occasion,” he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh, DCP Parminder Singh Bhandal, SDM and other officials of the police and civil administration were also present.

