Punjab CM Bhagwnat Mann to visit Sabhra in Patti on Nov 16

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will visit Sabhra village in Patti subdivision on November 16 to interact with people and address party workers, according to party sources.

Party leaders in the Patti constituency, including Jaskanwar Singh, alias Jassa Patti, jailed leader Laljit Singh Bhullar, Ravinder Singh Brahmpura and chairman Ranjit Singh Cheema, are making preparations for the visit. Mann is expected to address party workers and assure them that people’s grievances will be addressed.

The visit assumes significance as Mann has not visited the constituency since the AAP came to power.

Patti is also the constituency represented by former Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, who is currently in jail with the suicide case involving a district manager of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation. — OC