Punjab commerce chamber asks Centre to reduce taxes to prevent outflow of foreign investment

The Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal (PPBM) on Thursday demanded that the Centre should abolish the Long-Term Capital Gains Tax (LTCG) and make appropriate reductions in the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) to encourage investment in the Indian stock market, curb foreign capital outflows and bolster the country’s economy.

In a communique to the government, PPBM president Piara Lal Seth said, “Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s willingness to listen to various stakeholders’ views on equity taxation was a positive sign. However, the government has not yet made any final announcement regarding the abolition or reduction of these taxes. The Chamber of Commerce hopes that the government will take the concerns of investors and industries seriously and make a positive decision."

Advertisement

Explaining the current system, he said a 12.5 per cent tax was applicable on long-term capital gains exceeding Rs 1.25 lakh in a financial year on eligible listed equity investments. “In addition, STT is also levied on the purchase and sale of shares. These taxes increase the cost of investment and can impact investors’ actual returns,” he added.

Advertisement

“However, the tax system is not the only factor driving these outflows. Global interest rates, the strengthening of the dollar, crude oil prices and investment opportunities in other countries are also important factors. Nevertheless, a review of taxes could make India more attractive for investment,” said Seth.

Members of the Chamber of Commerce said their main demands were that the proposal to abolish LTCG be considered seriously, while the STT should be appropriately reduced and concrete announcements should be made to increase investment.