Punjab DGP inspects night domination ops in Amritsar

The Punjab Police will strengthen the second line of defence in the border villages by installing over 2,100 highly advanced CCTV cameras in order to check the movements of cross border smugglers and anti-national elements.

This was stated by Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav during the Punjab Police’s night domination operation in the border belt. The DGP carried out checking of police checkpoints at the Golden Gate, the Amritsar railway station and Chheharta under the city police commissionerate and Gharinda in Attari.

He was accompanied by senior police officials, including Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Deputy Commissioner of Police Alam Vijay Singh, DCP Jagjit Singh Walia, DIG (Border Range) Satinder Singh and SSP Amritsar (Rural) Maninder Singh during checking in border villages.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said apart from installing CCTV cameras in border villages, the Punjab Government has also sought permission from the Central Government for putting up anti-drone system near the International Border with Pakistan for curbing drone incursions smuggling drugs and weapons.

“Anti-drone system would be installed in coordination with Central agencies and the Border Security Force to completely eradicate the menace of smuggling via drones,” he said, while adding that the police were in touch with various stakeholders in this connection.

He said after launching a special campaign against drugs in the state, the police have now launched operation Satark (night domination) for nailing criminal elements. “The Punjab Police have achieved success by arresting big fishes in the illegal drug trade during the last one month,” he said, while seeking cooperation from the people of Punjab to nail the perpetrators and eradicate the scourge of drugs.

Answering the queries about involvement of cops in the drug trade, he categorically stated that no drug smuggler would be spared even if he was a cop.