Punjab eyes GI tag for Amritsari kulcha, industry growth

Amritsari kulcha — the stuffed, leavened flatbread baked to golden perfection in a clay tandoor and deeply rooted in Amritsar’s culinary legacy — may soon receive a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, provided the Punjab Government’s efforts bear fruit.

In a move aimed at preserving Punjab’s culinary identity and traditional foods, the Punjab Food Processing Department is actively exploring the possibility of securing a GI tag for Amritsari kulcha, a beloved dish that originated in Amritsar. A GI tag is a certification granted to products that possess distinct qualities, reputation, or characteristics due to their geographical origin — whether a town, region, or country.

Rakhee Gupta Bhandari, Principal Secretary of the Food Processing Department, Punjab, while chairing a meeting at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, discussed initiatives to strengthen the food processing sector. She noted that a GI tag for Amritsari kulcha could soon become a reality. The meeting saw participation from faculty members of the Department of Food Science and Technology, industry representatives, and processing unit stakeholders.

Bhandari emphasized that such recognition would not only elevate Amritsar’s culinary heritage but also open new doors for branding, exports, and market expansion — ultimately leading to increased employment opportunities.

“The food and agro-processing sector is a ‘Sunshine Industry’ because of its enormous potential for growth and job creation. It’s essential to build strong backward and forward linkages for Food Business Operators (FBOs) to ensure the sector’s sustainable development,” she said.

She reaffirmed the Punjab Government’s commitment, under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, to strengthening the agro-food processing ecosystem. “Under the leadership of Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, the Food Processing Department and GNDU are formulating policies to fortify the entire value chain — from farm to factory to fork — ensuring a seamless and efficient process,” she added.

The meeting also addressed key demands from the industry and explored potential solutions for the growth of Punjab’s food processing sector. Key points of discussion included the establishment of Food Parks and Technology Exchange platforms to foster innovation and build infrastructure. Other critical topics included the need for skilled manpower, modern food testing labs to ensure quality and safety, and better processing facilities for fruits, vegetables, papad, wadian, honey, spices, and jaggery.

Proposals were also discussed for cold storage facilities with APEDA support and enhanced cargo handling of perishables at Amritsar Airport. Additionally, promoting honey exports through Punjab Agro was highlighted as a promising growth avenue for the sector.