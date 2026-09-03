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Home / Amritsar / Punjab Games under cloud as staff threaten boycott

Punjab Games under cloud as staff threaten boycott

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Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:07 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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The torch of the Khedan Wattan Punjab Diyan reaches Gurdaspur district on Thursday.
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The state government’s ambitious sports programme, Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, scheduled to be held at various venues from September 5 to November 29, may run into rough weather as government employees have been asked by trade unions to stay away from the event.

The sports festival, organised by the Directorate of Sports, Punjab, in collaboration with district administrations across the state, aims to promote a culture of sports and provide athletes a platform to showcase their skills. However, the proverbial sword of Damocles hangs over the event. The ongoing stalemate between the Punjab government and employees’ unions has prompted trade unions to ask employees to refrain from participating in the state games.

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The games feature multiple open categories for adults beyond school and college age, including those aged 40–50 years and above 50 or up to 70 years, depending on the sport. “In fact, government employees make up a substantial part of the total participants. Without them, the event would look hollow,” said Balwinder Kaur, a union leader.

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If the employees’ impasse was not enough, the games also clash with the National School Games (NSG), which will be held from October 15 till the end of November. The talent of school-level sports is unlikely to give up participation in the NSG for the Punjab games.

The NSG serves as a conveyor belt for producing top-class sportspersons, while the ambit of the Punjab games remains relatively limited. The school games provide a major platform for identifying talent and feeding promising players into bigger events such as the Khelo India Games. Students’ progress from school, district and state-level competitions to compete with the best from across the country.

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Winning certificates and medals at the NSG can also give students an advantage during admissions to higher educational institutions. There is no comparable incentive attached to the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan event.The NSG is not merely about competition. It also provides young athletes an opportunity to develop their potential, build confidence and emerge as future leaders, change-makers and sporting icons.

To further complicate matters, a majority of the National Sports Federations are holding their national, state and district championships during the same period. The Asian Games are also scheduled to be held in Japan from September 19 to October 4. The tournaments conducted by the federations serve as important preparatory events for athletes aspiring to compete at major international competitions.

As a result, many players may prefer participating in federation-organised championships rather than the Punjab games.

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