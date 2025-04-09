The Punjab Government has launched ‘Veera’, a new mascot for its Verka dairy brand, inspired by the iconic Amul girl dressed in polka-dot frock with blue hair and a half-pony tied up.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann unveiled Veera and laid the foundation stone for a new fermented products unit at the MARKFED-run Verka Milk Plant in the Verka area here on Wednesday.