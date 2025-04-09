DT
Punjab Government unveils Veera, Verka's new mascot inspired by iconic Amul girl



CM Bhagwant Mann unveiled Veera and laid the foundation stone for a new fermented products unit at the MARKFED-run Verka Milk Plant in the Verka area here
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:32 PM Apr 09, 2025 IST
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Amritsar on Wednesday.
The Punjab Government has launched ‘Veera’, a new mascot for its Verka dairy brand, inspired by the iconic Amul girl dressed in polka-dot frock with blue hair and a half-pony tied up.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann unveiled Veera and laid the foundation stone for a new fermented products unit at the MARKFED-run Verka Milk Plant in the Verka area here on Wednesday.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

