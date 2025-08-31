Chief Secretary Punjab, KAP Sinha, has assured flood-affected residents of Amritsar's Ajnala and Ramdaas that the state government will provide full compensation for losses incurred due to the devastating floods. Sinha made this commitment during a visit to the flood-ravaged areas on Sunday, where he assessed the damage and reviewed ongoing relief operations.

The Ravi, flowing through Ajnala and Ramdas before entering Pakistan, is currently in high spate. Its overflowing waters have inundated several villages, causing widespread destruction to farmlands and households.

Accompanied by a contingent of senior officials, Chief Secretary Sinha personally visited flood-affected villages, including Chamyari, where a relief centre has been established. He interacted directly with the affected populace, gathering their feedback on the relief measures implemented by the district administration thus far. During his visit, he also distributed essential relief materials and urged residents to relocate to safer grounds.

"The Punjab Government stands with the people in this hour of crisis and will support them in every difficulty," Sinha stated. "Relief and rescue work is currently underway. Following this, a special Girdawari (crop and damage assessment) will be conducted for compensation once the situation returns to normal, and compensation for all kinds of losses will be provided."

He further elaborated that Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had constituted a high-powered committee for relief work, leading to the deployment of three senior officers to Amritsar district to oversee and assist in these critical operations.

Following his on-ground assessment, Sinha convened a detailed meeting with the district administration and army officials. He commended the efforts of the Army, NDRF, police and civil administration in their rescue operations. Sinha further directed the administration to ensure comprehensive arrangements to provide all possible assistance to those affected.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney reported that teams from the Revenue, Health, Animal Husbandry, Water Resources, Rural Development and Panchayat, and other departments are working round-the-clock in the flood-affected regions. "The priority of the administration is to ensure that no person faces a shortage of food, medicine, or shelter," she affirmed.

SSP Amritsar (Rural), Maninder Singh, highlighted the security arrangements and the dedicated service of police personnel who are working to assist the common people.

Also present during the Chief Secretary's visit were Principal Secretary of Water Resources Department Krishan Kumar, Administrative Secretary level officers Kamal Kishore Yadav, Varan Roojam, and Basant Garg, deployed by the Punjab Government for relief work, along with NDRF Deputy Commander Anil Talkutra, Colonel Robin Athney, and other officials.