Punjab government's effigy burnt

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 26

Contractual employees of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department under the banner of Jal Supply and Sanitation Contractual Workers’ Union, Punjab, organised a protest march in the town and burnt the effigy of the state government on Thursday.

The organisation had given the protest call to express resentment as they were not called for the meeting with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on May 24 as promised. Gurwinder Singh Bath, state leader of the organisation, said they had been working for the last 15 years in the department on meagre salaries but the state government was in no mood to regularise them. He said the organisation was stressing on releasing their blocked salaries, family pension, regularisation of services and giving back control of water supply to the department.