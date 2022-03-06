Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit inaugurates literary festival, book fair at Khalsa College in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 5

To encourage the youth to inculcate the habit of reading, Khalsa College in collaboration with the National Book Trust, a wing of Ministry of Education, on Saturday kicked off nine-day literary festival and a national book exhibition. The event was inaugurated by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who confessed to be an avid reader and called books friends for life.

“Books are the treasure-trove of knowledge and we must make them an integral part of our life,” said the Governor, as he visited the book exhibition curated by the National Book Trust of India. The exhibition had 112 stalls with English, Punjabi and Hindi literature, with over 100 publishers.

While addressing students, literary enthusiasts, academicians and book lovers, Purohit said books strengthen the mental ability of the readers and as such everybody should read more and more books. “The joy of reading cannot be replaced by the computer, mobile or other electronic gadgets,” he said. Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC) president Satyajit Singh Majithia, Padma Shri poet and chairperson, Punjab Arts Council Surjit Patar, KCGC secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, Director, NBT, Col Yuvraj Malik and Principal Mehal Singh were the other dignitaries present at the event.

Chhina said since its inception Khalsa College remained the central place of literacy activities and will always do its best to connect the students and new generations to their rich heritage, in this case, revival of Punjabi literature. Principal Mehal Singh said the nine-day event will host multiple literary sessions, writing workshops, cultural events, flower show. The flower show has bene put up by the horticulture department of the college and has several key attractions including stalls of organic produce.

Col Yuvraj Malik said the motive to organise the event was to highlight the significance of books in our lives.