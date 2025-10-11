Punjab govt gears up to pay mega tribute to 9th Sikh Guru

The Punjab Government will organise grand religious and cultural programmes in November this year to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh master, Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Cabinet Ministers Harjot Singh Bains, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Tarunpreet Singh Sondh and Tourism Advisor Deepak Bali on Friday held a meeting with Baba Kashmir Singh Bhuriwale, legislators and district officials to oversee the preparations for the upcoming events.

Later, speaking to the media, Bains said special events, including Kirtan Darbars, light-and-sound shows, and other devotional programmes, would be organised at Amritsar and Baba Bakala Sahib, where Guru Sahib spent a significant part of his life.

“A Nagar Kirtan will begin from Gurdaspur on November 20, make a halt in Amritsar, and proceed via Tarn Taran to Jalandhar. Baba Kashmir Singh Bhuriwale will oversee the procession, to be assisted by the administration and volunteers,” he said.

He said the celebrations will begin from Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, Delhi, with additional Nagar Kirtans starting from Srinagar, Malwa, and Majha regions, all converging at Sri Anandpur Sahib for a grand finale.

Harbhajan Singh ETO directed the officials to ensure cleanliness and smooth arrangements along the Nagar Kirtan route — from Mehta Chowk through Baba Bakala Sahib, Jandiala Guru, and Amritsar to Tarn Taran, during the Nagar Kirtan from Gurdaspur.

Tarunpreet Singh Sondh added that local bodies, panchayats, and institutions would greet the procession with reverence and flower showers.

At Anandpur Sahib, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann will inaugurate a digital exhibition at Virasat-e-Khalsa, depicting Guru Sahib’s supreme sacrifice. Interfaith conferences, seminars and a special session of the Punjab Assembly would be held on November 24.

Traditional Nihang Singh displays, Kavi Darbars, Dhadhi-Kavishri programmes, and a light-and- sound and Drone Show would also take place across districts. On November 25 evening, government buildings would also be illuminated as tribute to Guru Sahib.