DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Punjab govt gears up to pay mega tribute to 9th Sikh Guru

Punjab govt gears up to pay mega tribute to 9th Sikh Guru

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Oct 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab cabinet ministers during a meeting with officials of the district administration in Amritsar to review the various programmes to be held to mark Guru Teg Bahadu’s martyrdom day in November this year. Photo: Vishal Kumar
Advertisement

The Punjab Government will organise grand religious and cultural programmes in November this year to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh master, Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Advertisement

Cabinet Ministers Harjot Singh Bains, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Tarunpreet Singh Sondh and Tourism Advisor Deepak Bali on Friday held a meeting with Baba Kashmir Singh Bhuriwale, legislators and district officials to oversee the preparations for the upcoming events.

Advertisement

Later, speaking to the media, Bains said special events, including Kirtan Darbars, light-and-sound shows, and other devotional programmes, would be organised at Amritsar and Baba Bakala Sahib, where Guru Sahib spent a significant part of his life.

Advertisement

“A Nagar Kirtan will begin from Gurdaspur on November 20, make a halt in Amritsar, and proceed via Tarn Taran to Jalandhar. Baba Kashmir Singh Bhuriwale will oversee the procession, to be assisted by the administration and volunteers,” he said.

He said the celebrations will begin from Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, Delhi, with additional Nagar Kirtans starting from Srinagar, Malwa, and Majha regions, all converging at Sri Anandpur Sahib for a grand finale.

Advertisement

Harbhajan Singh ETO directed the officials to ensure cleanliness and smooth arrangements along the Nagar Kirtan route — from Mehta Chowk through Baba Bakala Sahib, Jandiala Guru, and Amritsar to Tarn Taran, during the Nagar Kirtan from Gurdaspur.

Tarunpreet Singh Sondh added that local bodies, panchayats, and institutions would greet the procession with reverence and flower showers.

At Anandpur Sahib, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann will inaugurate a digital exhibition at Virasat-e-Khalsa, depicting Guru Sahib’s supreme sacrifice. Interfaith conferences, seminars and a special session of the Punjab Assembly would be held on November 24.

Traditional Nihang Singh displays, Kavi Darbars, Dhadhi-Kavishri programmes, and a light-and- sound and Drone Show would also take place across districts. On November 25 evening, government buildings would also be illuminated as tribute to Guru Sahib.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts