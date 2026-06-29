Punjab govt to act on 'proposed amendments' to anti-sacrilege law within a month: Kultar Sandhwan

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker and Kotkapura MLA Kultar Sandhwan, who led a delegation of all Sikh AAP legislators and ministers to the Akal Takht on Monday, said the state government would act on any proposed amendments to the anti-sacrilege law within a month of receiving the Akal Takht Jathedar's directions.

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Sandhwan said once the Akal Takht Jathedar formally communicates the list of proposed changes, he would place it before the state government and the party legislators for deliberations.

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A final decision would be taken in accordance with the directives of the Akal Takht, he added.