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Home / Amritsar / Punjab govt to act on 'proposed amendments' to anti-sacrilege law within a month: Kultar Sandhwan

Punjab govt to act on 'proposed amendments' to anti-sacrilege law within a month: Kultar Sandhwan

Sandhwan says once the Akal Takht Jathedar formally communicates the list of proposed changes, he will place it before the state government and the party legislators for deliberations

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Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 06:33 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Speaker Kultar Sandhwan led a delegation of all Sikh AAP legislators and ministers to the Akal Takht on Monday. Photo : Vishal Kumar
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Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker and Kotkapura MLA Kultar Sandhwan, who led a delegation of all Sikh AAP legislators and ministers to the Akal Takht on Monday, said the state government would act on any proposed amendments to the anti-sacrilege law within a month of receiving the Akal Takht Jathedar's directions.

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Sandhwan said once the Akal Takht Jathedar formally communicates the list of proposed changes, he would place it before the state government and the party legislators for deliberations.

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A final decision would be taken in accordance with the directives of the Akal Takht, he added.

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