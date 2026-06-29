Punjab govt to act on 'proposed amendments' to anti-sacrilege law within a month: Kultar Sandhwan
Sandhwan says once the Akal Takht Jathedar formally communicates the list of proposed changes, he will place it before the state government and the party legislators for deliberations
Speaker Kultar Sandhwan led a delegation of all Sikh AAP legislators and ministers to the Akal Takht on Monday. Photo : Vishal Kumar
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Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker and Kotkapura MLA Kultar Sandhwan, who led a delegation of all Sikh AAP legislators and ministers to the Akal Takht on Monday, said the state government would act on any proposed amendments to the anti-sacrilege law within a month of receiving the Akal Takht Jathedar's directions.
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Sandhwan said once the Akal Takht Jathedar formally communicates the list of proposed changes, he would place it before the state government and the party legislators for deliberations.
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A final decision would be taken in accordance with the directives of the Akal Takht, he added.
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