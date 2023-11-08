Punjab Kaleidoscope event celebrates art for a cause

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 7

In the backdrop of Qila Gobindgarh, 3,000 participants from schools, colleges and other educational institutions participated in the Punjab Kaleidoscope event, putting their creativity to shape on canvas and through words. Hosted by FICCI FLO and the Police Commissionerate, Amritsar, under the HOPE initiative, the event unfolded as a vibrant tapestry of artistic expression, echoing a powerful message across Punjab—‘Say No to Drugs.’

Conceptualised by Himani Arora, Chairperson, FICCI FLO, and Commissioner of Police Naunihal Singh, ‘Punjab Kaleidoscope’ had both online and offline participation from schools across Punjab, in art genres including painting, digital art, photography, poetry, wall art, story writing, storytelling and declamation.

The works of art were displayed in a live exhibition, with each artist interacting with the visitors and even holding demonstration of art genres.