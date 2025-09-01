DT
Home / Amritsar / Punjab Language Department Director appears before Akal Takht

Punjab Language Department Director appears before Akal Takht

Zafar announced he would undergo any kind of 'tankhah' pronounced by the Sikh high priests
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:55 PM Sep 01, 2025 IST
The summon was related to a religious programme held involving a dance performance to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur.
Punjab Language Department Director Jaswant Singh Zafar appeared before the Akal Takht on Monday in response to a summons related to a religious programme held on July 24 to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur.

The programme, organised by the Punjab Government in Srinagar, had featured a dance performance.

Following the directions of acting Jathedar Akal Takht Kuldip Singh Gargaj, Zafar and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains were summoned to appear before the Takht. Bains had already undergone tankhah (a religious punishment) on August 6 after appearing before five high Sikh priests. Zafar, who was abroad during the initial hearing, filed an eight-page reply to the Akal Takht on August 14 after returning home.

Upon appearing before the Takht, Zafar announced that he would undergo any kind of tankhah pronounced by the Sikh high priests.

