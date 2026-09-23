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Home / Amritsar / Punjab needs rule of law to boost industry, says UP Minister Baldev Singh Aulakh

Punjab needs rule of law to boost industry, says UP Minister Baldev Singh Aulakh

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Tribune News Service
Ajnala, Updated At : 01:29 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Baldev Singh Aulakh on Tuesday said Punjab needed to strengthen the rule of law to create a more conducive environment for industry and business, while accusing the state government of failing to curb the supply and trafficking of drugs.

Aulakh, who along with BJP national vice-president Manpreet Singh Badal participated in an anti-drug rally ahead of the ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’s’ Amritsar leg, said Punjab was once known for its sporting culture, hard work, courage and prosperity, but its image had suffered a serious setback because of the drug menace.

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Launching a sharp attack on the Mann government, Aulakh said it had made tall claims about making Punjab drug-free but had failed to completely stop the supply and trafficking of drugs on the ground. He said police personnel were performing their duties bravely, but the government needed to free them from political pressure and give them support and protection. Aulakh urged people not to view the anti-drug campaign as a political yatra, but to turn it into a people’s movement.

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