A local court in Amritsar on Sunday extended the police remand of former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar by three days. He was produced before the court of the duty magistrate following the expiry of his five-day police remand.

Advertisement

Bhullar was arrested from Mandi Gobindgarh on March 23 in connection with the suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, the district manager of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar.

Advertisement

Randhawa allegedly ended his life by consuming poison early on March 21, and a video appeared in which he purportedly claimed harassment by Bhullar, who resigned as minister later in the day at the direction of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann amid the row.

Advertisement

The incident has triggered a political storm in Punjab, with opposition parties targeting the AAP government.

Apart from Laljit Singh Bhullar, the police also booked his father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar and his personal assistant Dilbagh Singh on charges of abetment to suicide and criminal intimidation. Both are yet to be arrested in the case.