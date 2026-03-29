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Home / Amritsar / Punjab official's death: Ex-minister Laljit Bhullar's remand extended by three days

Punjab official's death: Ex-minister Laljit Bhullar's remand extended by three days

Bhullar was arrested from Mandi Gobindgarh on March 23 in connection with the death of Gagandeep Randhawa, the district manager of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:50 PM Mar 29, 2026 IST
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Former Punjab minister Laljit Bhullar, arrested in connection with the suicide of state warehousing corporation official Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, being produced before a local court, in Amritsar. PTI file
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A local court in Amritsar on Sunday extended the police remand of former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar by three days. He was produced before the court of the duty magistrate following the expiry of his five-day police remand.

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Bhullar was arrested from Mandi Gobindgarh on March 23 in connection with the suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, the district manager of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar.

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Randhawa allegedly ended his life by consuming poison early on March 21, and a video appeared in which he purportedly claimed harassment by Bhullar, who resigned as minister later in the day at the direction of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann amid the row.

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The incident has triggered a political storm in Punjab, with opposition parties targeting the AAP government.

Apart from Laljit Singh Bhullar, the police also booked his father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar and his personal assistant Dilbagh Singh on charges of abetment to suicide and criminal intimidation. Both are yet to be arrested in the case.

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