Punjab Police arrest Amritpal’s aide Amandeep Singh from Faridkot

The Punjab Police have arrested Amandeep Singh, an associate of pro-Khalistan leader and MP Amritpal Singh, from Faridkot district. Amandeep, a resident of Panjgaryian village in Kot Kapura, was produced before the Ajnala court, which granted a three-day police remand for further investigation.

According to the police, Amandeep was nominated in the FIR registered in connection with the Ajnala police station attack. He was present during the incident, which occurred in February 2023. Harinder Singh Gill, SP (Detective), Amritsar Rural Police, confirmed the arrest.

The arrest follows the questioning of seven aides of Amritpal Singh, who were brought from Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam after the withdrawal of the National Security Act against them. Amritpal Singh, his close associate Pappalpreet Singh, and Varinder Singh Johal are still in Assam Jail.

More arrests are likely in the coming days as the police identify additional individuals involved in the Ajnala police station attack. The incident occurred when Amritpal Singh and his followers stormed the police station to release their associate Lovepreet Singh Toofan, who was arrested in an attempt to murder case. Several police personnel, including the then SP Jugraj Singh, were injured in the clash.