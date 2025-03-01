DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Punjab Police arrest Bhagwanpuria gang associate; six pistols seized

Punjab Police arrest Bhagwanpuria gang associate; six pistols seized

DGP Gaurav Yadav says preliminary investigations reveal the recovered firearms were smuggled from Madhya Pradesh for use in criminal activities in Punjab
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:52 AM Mar 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The arms and ammunition seized by the Punjab Police. Photo: X/@DGPPunjabPolice
Advertisement

The Counter Intelligence Amritsar has busted an illegal weapon smuggling module by arresting an associate of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang identified as Gurbaaz Singh.

The police have recovered six .32-bore pistols along with 10 live bullets from his possession.

"In a swift intelligence-led operation, Counter Intelligence, #Amritsar, successfully busts an illegal weapon smuggling module and apprehends Gurbaaz Singh, an associate of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang and recovers six .32 bore pistols along with ten rounds of ammunition," wrote DGP Gaurav Yadav on X.

Advertisement

He said as per preliminary investigations, the recovered weapons were smuggled from Madhya Pradesh for use in criminal activities in Punjab.

Further investigations are in progress to trace the supply chain and other persons involved in the illegal arms trade, he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper