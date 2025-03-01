Punjab Police arrest Bhagwanpuria gang associate; six pistols seized

The Counter Intelligence Amritsar has busted an illegal weapon smuggling module by arresting an associate of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang identified as Gurbaaz Singh.

The police have recovered six .32-bore pistols along with 10 live bullets from his possession.

"In a swift intelligence-led operation, Counter Intelligence, #Amritsar, successfully busts an illegal weapon smuggling module and apprehends Gurbaaz Singh, an associate of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang and recovers six .32 bore pistols along with ten rounds of ammunition," wrote DGP Gaurav Yadav on X.

He said as per preliminary investigations, the recovered weapons were smuggled from Madhya Pradesh for use in criminal activities in Punjab.

Further investigations are in progress to trace the supply chain and other persons involved in the illegal arms trade, he added.