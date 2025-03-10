DT
Home / Amritsar / Punjab police arrest US-wanted drug kingpin 'Shawn Bhinder'

His name emerged during investigations of five drug peddlers in one of the largest drug seizures in the US on February 26
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:13 AM Mar 10, 2025 IST
Tarn Taran police arrested an international drug lord identified as Shehnaz Singh alias Shawn Bhinder on Monday.

He was wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), a US-based intelligence and security agency.

His name emerged during investigations of five drug peddlers in one of the largest drug seizures in the US on February 26.

According to police, US authorities had confiscated 391 kg of methamphetamine (ICE), 109 kg of cocaine, and four firearms from the residences and vehicles of those arrested.

The arrested individuals included Amritpal Singh alias Amrit alias Bal, Amritpal Singh alias Cheema, Takdir Singh alias Romy, Sarbsit Singh alias Sabi, and Fernando Valladares alias Franco.

Director General of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav, announced the arrest on X.

"Shehnaz absconded to India after a crackdown was launched by US authorities following the huge drug haul," the DGP said, adding that US authorities shared the information with Indian agencies.

The Punjab Police successfully tracked him down and arrested him. Yadav stated that Shehnaz was a key player in a global narcotics syndicate involved in pushing drugs, including ICE and cocaine, from Colombia into the USA and Canada.

