DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Punjab Police arrests BKI operative Sachindeep Singh at Delhi airport

Punjab Police arrests BKI operative Sachindeep Singh at Delhi airport

Singh played a crucial role in BKI’s terror network, providing safe shelters, logistical support, and financial assistance to operatives working under the command of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda and USA-based BKI operative Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passian
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:50 PM Mar 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BKI operative Sachindeep Singh in the police custody. Photo: X/ @DGPPunjabPolice
Advertisement

The Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell, Mohali, arrested Sachindeep Singh, alias Sachin, a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative, at New Delhi’s IGI Airport. Singh, a resident of village Dialpura in Ajnala, Amritsar, was wanted in connection with the Nanded murder case.

According to DGP Gaurav Yadav, Singh had fled to Thailand to evade arrest but was detained at the Delhi airport upon his return to India, thanks to a ‘look out circular’ (LOC) issued by the Punjab Police.

Singh played a crucial role in BKI’s terror network, providing safe shelters, logistical support, and financial assistance to operatives working under the command of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda and USA-based BKI operative Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passian.

Advertisement

This arrest comes less than two weeks after police arrested two other BKI operatives, Jagdish Singh alias Jagga and Shubhdeep Singh alias Shubh, in connection with the Nanded murder case. Two .32 bore pistols and five cartridges were seized from their possession.

A case was registered under Section 25(1) B of the Arms Act and Sections 249 and 61(2) of the BNS at the SSOC police station in Mohali on February 21.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper