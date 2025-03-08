Punjab Police arrests BKI operative Sachindeep Singh at Delhi airport

The Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell, Mohali, arrested Sachindeep Singh, alias Sachin, a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative, at New Delhi’s IGI Airport. Singh, a resident of village Dialpura in Ajnala, Amritsar, was wanted in connection with the Nanded murder case.

According to DGP Gaurav Yadav, Singh had fled to Thailand to evade arrest but was detained at the Delhi airport upon his return to India, thanks to a ‘look out circular’ (LOC) issued by the Punjab Police.

Singh played a crucial role in BKI’s terror network, providing safe shelters, logistical support, and financial assistance to operatives working under the command of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda and USA-based BKI operative Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passian.

This arrest comes less than two weeks after police arrested two other BKI operatives, Jagdish Singh alias Jagga and Shubhdeep Singh alias Shubh, in connection with the Nanded murder case. Two .32 bore pistols and five cartridges were seized from their possession.

A case was registered under Section 25(1) B of the Arms Act and Sections 249 and 61(2) of the BNS at the SSOC police station in Mohali on February 21.