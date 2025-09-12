Punjab Police bust cross-border arms, narcotics smuggling module linked to Pakistan, 5 arrested

The Counter Intelligence (CI) unit here claimed to have busted a cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling module with the arrest of five persons on Friday. The accused were found in possession of six sophisticated pistols, 1 kg heroin, and Rs 6 lakh in drug money. Those arrested included Jaskaran Singh of village Bhittewad, Amritpal Singh of village Rangarh, Gurwinder Singh and Amandeep Singh of Boparai, and Harkeerat Singh of Mansoora village in Ludhiana.

Advertisement

The police seized two 9mm Glock Pistols with magazines, two .30 bore Px5 pistols with magazines, and two .30 bore Star Mark pistols with magazines. Apart from this, the authorities impounded two cars and a bike used for transporting the consignments.

According to preliminary investigations, the accused were acting on the instructions of Pakistan-based smugglers, who were using drones to drop drugs and weapon consignments. These consignments were then being supplied to criminals and gangsters in Punjab to fuel criminal activities in the state.

Advertisement

The CI unit received a reliable input that a Pakistan-based smuggler had delivered two separate consignments through drones, which were retrieved by the arrested persons. Acting on the information, a police party launched an intelligence-based operation and intercepted the five suspects when they were waiting to deliver the consignments.

DGP Gaurav Yadav stated that one of the arrested accused turned out to be a hawala operator identified as Harkeerat, from whom Rs 6 lakh was seized. This amount was supposedly meant to be routed to Pakistan via hawala channels.

Advertisement

A case has been registered under Sections 21, 25, 27-A, and 29 of the NDPS Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar, and further investigation is underway.