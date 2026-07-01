Punjab Police bust cross-border arms smuggling module, arrest 2 in Amritsar

Punjab Police on Wednesday dismantled a cross-border arms smuggling module with the arrest of two persons in Amritsar, and seized seven sophisticated pistols and 40 live cartridges from their possession, DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

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The investigation revealed that the accused were in touch with foreign-based smugglers through social media, from whom they received weapons consignments through cross-border routes for supply to criminal elements, the DGP said in a post on X.

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A case has been registered at the Sultanwind police station in Amritsar and further investigation is underway, he said.