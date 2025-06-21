Punjab Police bust cross-border drug smuggling racket, 2 held   

The Punjab Police have busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket with the arrest of two persons who were allegedly in touch with a Pakistan-based smuggler, a top police officer said on Saturday.

The police also recovered 6.15 kg of heroin, a .30-bore pistol with four cartridges and Rs 10,000 cash from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

The accused have been identified as Lovepreet Singh, alias Love, and Balwinder Singh, alias Bobby, Yadav said in a post on X.

"Preliminary investigation reveals the accused were in direct contact with a #Pakistan-based smuggler via #WhatsApp, indicating a strong cross-border nexus," the DGP said.

An FIR has been registered in the matter at Lopoke police station in Amritsar. Further investigations are underway to trace forward and backward linkages, Yadav said.