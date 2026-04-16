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Home / Amritsar / Punjab police bust ISI-backed terror module, 1 held

Punjab police bust ISI-backed terror module, 1 held

Four hand grenades, two foreign-made pistols, ammunition recovered

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:51 AM Apr 16, 2026 IST
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The Counter Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police on Thursday said it busted an ISI-backed cross-border terror module and arrested one accused leading to recovery of four hand grenades, two foreign-made pistols and ammunition.

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It was a joint operation by State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar and SSOC Mohali, said DGP Gaurav Yadav on X.

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Preliminary investigation suggested that the accused was operating at the behest of foreign-based handlers and had suspected links to the terror module involved in the recent grenade attack in Chandigarh, he added.

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A case has been registered at Police Station SSOC, Amritsar. Further investigation is under way.

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