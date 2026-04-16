Punjab police bust ISI-backed terror module, 1 held

The Counter Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police on Thursday said it busted an ISI-backed cross-border terror module and arrested one accused leading to recovery of four hand grenades, two foreign-made pistols and ammunition.

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It was a joint operation by State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar and SSOC Mohali, said DGP Gaurav Yadav on X.

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Preliminary investigation suggested that the accused was operating at the behest of foreign-based handlers and had suspected links to the terror module involved in the recent grenade attack in Chandigarh, he added.

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A case has been registered at Police Station SSOC, Amritsar. Further investigation is under way.

In a major breakthrough, the Counter Intelligence Wing busts a #Pakistan's ISI-backed cross-border terror module. In a joint operation, SSOC Amritsar & SSOC Mohali apprehend one accused and recovers 4 hand grenades and 2 foreign-made pistols along with ammunition. Preliminary… pic.twitter.com/N3iwadXqYQ — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) April 16, 2026