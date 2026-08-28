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Home / Amritsar / Punjab Police bust weapons, narcotics smuggling modules; 6 held

Punjab Police bust weapons, narcotics smuggling modules; 6 held

Investigation under way to establish forward and backward linkages: DGP

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PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:27 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Punjab Police has busted two separate smuggling modules involved in the trafficking of weapons and narcotics and arrested six people, the state’s police chief said on Friday.

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In a post on X, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said nearly three kg of heroin along with eight pistols were recovered from the accused.

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“In a major breakthrough, State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar and Counter Intelligence, Amritsar, in two separate operations, bust weapons and narcotics smuggling modules, apprehend 06 accused, and recovers 2.920 kg of heroin along with 8 high-end pistols,” Yadav said.

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Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were involved in cross-border smuggling and were receiving consignments of weapons and narcotics through drones for further distribution among criminal elements in Punjab, he said.

Separate FIRs have been registered at Police Station State Special Operation Cell in Amritsar. Further investigation is under way to establish the forward and backward linkages and identify all persons associated with the cross-border network, the DGP said.

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He said Punjab Police remain steadfast in maintaining strict vigil against cross-border smuggling and enforcing zero tolerance against narco-crime and illegal arms trafficking.

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