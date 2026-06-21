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Home / Amritsar / Punjab Police busts gangster module linked to foreign-based handlers; three held

Punjab Police busts gangster module linked to foreign-based handlers; three held

‘In a breakthrough against organised crime and gangster networks, SSOC Amritsar and Counter Intelligence Jalandhar, in coordination with a central agency, busted a gangster module linked to foreign-based handlers’ Yadav writes

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PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:17 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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DGP Gaurav Yadav announced the arrest on X. File Photo
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The Punjab Police has busted a gangster module linked to foreign-based handlers and arrested three operatives, seizing three foreign-made sophisticated pistols and ammunition from their possession, DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday.

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In a post on X, Yadav said the operation was carried out by the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, and Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar, in coordination with a central agency.

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"In a breakthrough against organised crime and gangster networks, SSOC Amritsar and Counter Intelligence Jalandhar, in coordination with a central agency, busted a gangster module linked to foreign-based handlers, apprehended three operatives and recovered three foreign-made sophisticated pistols along with ammunition," Yadav wrote.

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An FIR has been registered at the SSOC police station in Amritsar, he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were acting on the directions of foreign-based gangsters involved in gang wars, extortion and other disruptive activities in Punjab, the DGP said.

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According to the investigation, the accused were transporting consignments of weapons and carrying out criminal activities at the behest of their handlers abroad.

The arrestees are also linked to a murder case registered in Amritsar and an attempted murder case in Batala.

Further investigations are underway, Yadav added.

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