Punjab Police crack Amritsar ASI shooting case; 3 held, one injured in encounter

Days after the murderous attack on ASI Sukhchain Singh, posted with the government railway police in Amritsar, the Amritsar rural police on Monday claimed to have cracked the case with the arrest of three persons.

One of the accused, identified as Sahib Singh alias Guri, a resident of Khanwal village in Ajnala, was injured in a police encounter when he was taken to the spot to recreate the crime scene.

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Inspector General of Police, Border Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, said that Sahib Singh tried to snatch the service pistol of Sub-Inspector Mandeep Singh, who was leading the police team that had accompanied the trio to the spot to recreate the crime scene.

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During the scuffle, two shots were fired. One pierced the roof of the vehicle, while the other hit Sahib Singh in the leg.

The other two accused were identified as Simarjit Singh alias Simar and Baljit Singh, both residents of Gulgarh village.

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Simarjit was riding the motorcycle, while Baljit was recording the video and Sahib Singh had shot at ASI Sukhchain Singh, leaving him injured.

The ASI was shot at on the evening of October 4 while he was returning home after duty hours.

The attack was allegedly carried out at the behest of a Pakistan-based handler backed by the ISI, operating under the pseudonym Rana, who had promised a reward of Rs 10 lakh for carrying out the attack. However, the accused allegedly received nothing in return for the crime.

Amritsar Rural SSP Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said the accused had come in contact with the Pakistan-based handler through Baljit Singh, a resident of Chak Dogra village, who is currently lodged in Goindwal Sahib jail in connection with a hand grenade attack on the Bhindi Saida police station in March this year.

He was brought from Goindwal jail on a production warrant in the present case. A mobile phone was also recovered from him, following which a fresh case was registered in this connection.

The trio had conducted reconnaissance of ASI Sukhchain Singh's route for several days and planned an escape route before carrying out the attack, he said.

"It was a blind case as there were no CCTV cameras in the area and it was pitch-dark near the spot. The police teams conducted a technical investigation and worked day and night to crack the case," the IG said.