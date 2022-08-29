Punjab Police get threats from Pakistan-based terrorist

Amritsar, August 28
Day after the police nabbed the prime suspect in the case of planting of IED under SI Dilbagh Singh’s car parked outside his residence in the Ranjit Avenue locality here, Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh, alias Rinda, allegedly threatened the Punjab Police personnel in a social media post.
Alleging that the police was pressuring the family members of the suspects, who were yet to be arrested, Rinda said they knew the whereabouts of the cops who were indulging in such acts. He threatened to return the same with double intensity. He alleged that Dilbagh had got a large number of Sikhs killed during terrorism in Punjab.
Rinda’s name figured during the probe in the case. Rinda along with Canada-based gangsters had masterminded the planting of IED. Earlier, they had executed the RPG blast in Mohali in May.
However, a senior police official said these were baseless allegations. He said Punjab Police even helped family members of a suspect belonging to Ludhiana, who was absconding. “We helped his wife in getting admitted to a hospital for delivery, while the accused used his mother for getting SIMs on fake IDs,” he claimed. He said women cops were providing good diet and other facilities to his wife in the hospital.
On threats, he said it was part and parcel of their duty. Rinda sent the threatening letter to a web channel which came to the police.
Meanwhile, Deepak was being questioned by the police to know the whereabouts of the second suspect, who accompanied him for planting the IED under the SI’s vehicle on the intervening night of August 16-17. The IED was pulled out by a stray dog that was later located by car cleaner.
Cops deny charges of pressuring suspects’ kin
Alleging that the police was pressuring the family members of the suspects, who were yet to be arrested, Rinda said they knew the whereabouts of the cops who were indulging in such acts. He threatened to return the same with double intensity. However, a senior police official said these were baseless allegations. He said Punjab Police even helped family members of a suspect belonging to Ludhiana, who was absconding.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...