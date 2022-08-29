Punjab Police get threats from Pakistan-based terrorist

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 28

Day after the police nabbed the prime suspect in the case of planting of IED under SI Dilbagh Singh’s car parked outside his residence in the Ranjit Avenue locality here, Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh, alias Rinda, allegedly threatened the Punjab Police personnel in a social media post.

Alleging that the police was pressuring the family members of the suspects, who were yet to be arrested, Rinda said they knew the whereabouts of the cops who were indulging in such acts. He threatened to return the same with double intensity. He alleged that Dilbagh had got a large number of Sikhs killed during terrorism in Punjab.

Rinda’s name figured during the probe in the case. Rinda along with Canada-based gangsters had masterminded the planting of IED. Earlier, they had executed the RPG blast in Mohali in May.

However, a senior police official said these were baseless allegations. He said Punjab Police even helped family members of a suspect belonging to Ludhiana, who was absconding. “We helped his wife in getting admitted to a hospital for delivery, while the accused used his mother for getting SIMs on fake IDs,” he claimed. He said women cops were providing good diet and other facilities to his wife in the hospital.

On threats, he said it was part and parcel of their duty. Rinda sent the threatening letter to a web channel which came to the police.

Meanwhile, Deepak was being questioned by the police to know the whereabouts of the second suspect, who accompanied him for planting the IED under the SI’s vehicle on the intervening night of August 16-17. The IED was pulled out by a stray dog that was later located by car cleaner.

Cops deny charges of pressuring suspects’ kin

