Punjab Police offer cash rewards to nab gangsters

In a decisive move to intensify its fight against organised crime and drug trafficking, the Punjab Police have announced a reward of up to Rs 10 lakh for credible information leading to the arrest of gangsters.

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Police officials, in an appeal to the public, urged citizens to actively participate in both anti-drug and anti-gangster campaigns.

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Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that, to facilitate reporting, two dedicated helplines have been launched: the Anti-Drug Helpline at 97791-00200 and the Anti-Gangster Helpline at 93946-93946, which also accepts WhatsApp messages.

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He assured that the identity of informants would be kept strictly confidential, encouraging people to come forward without fear of retaliation.

Police officials said the initiative is part of a broader strategy aimed at eliminating the narcotics trade and dismantling organised gangs operating across Punjab.

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Bhullar emphasised that community support is crucial to ensuring the success of these campaigns. “By offering substantial rewards and guaranteeing anonymity, the police hope to foster stronger public involvement and build trust between law enforcement and citizens,” he said.