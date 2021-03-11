Punjab Police swoop down on Amritsar Central Jail; seize mobiles, narcotics

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, June 2

The Punjab police have started tightening noose around gangsters running their networks from high-security jails following the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

In a search operation headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigations), Rashpal Singh, heavy police force swoops down on Amritsar Central Jail in the wee hours on Thursday.

The DCP said the police have seized around 7 mobiles, intoxicating tablets, sharp-edged weapons, among other things from the complex.

The police had on Wednesday taken gangster Saraj Mintu into custody from Faridkot Jail in connection with the killing of Moosewala.

Besides the DCP, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Prabhjot Singh Virk, ADCP Navjot Singh, ACP rank officials and SHOs were part of the raiding police team.