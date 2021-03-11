Punjab Police swoop down on Amritsar Central Jail; seize mobiles, narcotics

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, June 2
The Punjab police have started tightening noose around gangsters running their networks from high-security jails following the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala.
In a search operation headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigations), Rashpal Singh, heavy police force swoops down on Amritsar Central Jail in the wee hours on Thursday.
The DCP said the police have seized around 7 mobiles, intoxicating tablets, sharp-edged weapons, among other things from the complex.
The police had on Wednesday taken gangster Saraj Mintu into custody from Faridkot Jail in connection with the killing of Moosewala.
Besides the DCP, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Prabhjot Singh Virk, ADCP Navjot Singh, ACP rank officials and SHOs were part of the raiding police team.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gangster Bhuppi Rana group announces Rs 5 lakh reward for information about Sidhu Moosewala's murder
Whether in Punjab, Canada, or the US, name of the person giv...
Sidhu Moosewala was breathing even after attack, jeep was locked from inside and locals had to break open its doors
There was no vehicle to take him immediately to the hospital
Punjab and Haryana High Court begins hearing plea by Lawrence Bishnoi
The court says a local magistrate is well within his rights ...
Bank employee shot dead in J-K's Kulgam
He was shot on the bank premises
Punjab Vigilance arrests Mohali DFO, middleman for seeking bribe to facilitate sale of farmhouses
In a video sting, he, along with the middleman, was seen see...