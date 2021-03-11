Punjab Power Minister assures uninterrupted power during paddy season

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 16

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO has once again assured farmers that there would be no interruption in power supply in the coming paddy season.

During the inauguration of new breakers installed at Jandiala Guru on Saturday, he said adequate arrangements have been made to provide power to the farmers for the coming paddy season. All preparations have been made to ensure uninterrupted power supply for the transplantation of paddy.

He said farmers should adopt the advisory of government to transplant the paddy in phases. With this all other issues such as power shortage, labour shortage and shortage of fertiliser will be solved automatically.

He further said the state government had announced to provide 300 units of electricity per month free of cost to all consumers and the facility would start from July 1.

He said due to the rapid rise in temperature, the demand for electricity has also increased and we have supplied an average demand of 6,822 MW during the month of April alone, which is 32 per cent more than last year. He said five new breakers and lines of Jandiala Guru and Bandala which have been started today would provide uninterrupted power supply to Gunowal, Bhangwan, Gadali, Janiyan, Nangal Guru, Thathian, Safipur and Bandala villages. ETO said the department would continue its efforts to improve the supply.

Chief Engineer Border Zone Bal Krishnan, Superintending Engineers Jatinder Singh, Maninder Singh, Naresh Pathak and other dignitaries were also present.