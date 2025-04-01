icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal flags negative impact of Income Tax Act provision

Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal flags negative impact of Income Tax Act provision

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:10 AM May 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Members of the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal (PPBM) have expressed concern over Section 194T of the Income Tax Act, which came into force on April 1, 2025, for negatively impacting the MSME sector. iStock
Advertisement

Members of the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal (PPBM) have expressed concern over Section 194T of the Income Tax Act, which came into force on April 1, 2025, for negatively impacting the MSME sector.

Advertisement

PPBM president Piara Lal Seth, in a release issued here on Thursday, said the provision introduced over a year ago had brought significant changes to the tax structure for partnership firms and LLPs. Firms are now required to deduct TDS at the rate of 10 per cent on payments to their partners — such as salaries, remuneration, commissions, bonuses and interest.

Advertisement

The provision will apply if the total payment to a partner in a financial year exceeds Rs 20,000. TDS will be deducted based on the payment or credit to the account, whichever is earlier. Also, if the partner does not provide PAN details, the TDS rate will increase to 20 per cent. He clarified that while dividends (profit shares), capital withdrawals and reimbursements for actual expenses are excluded from the provision, bringing regular payments to partners under its ambit will severely impact the liquidity of businesses.

Advertisement

The PPBM stated that the amendment imposes an unnecessary and unwanted financial burden on MSMEs and industrialists. It reasoned that collecting advance tax through TDS is not rational when partners are already filing their Income Tax Returns and paying taxes in full regularly. This only blocks working capital and hinders business operations. Seth said the MSME sector was already facing a shortage of working capital due to delays in input tax credits under GST and other compliance burdens.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts