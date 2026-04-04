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Home / Amritsar / Punjab Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO inaugurates computer lab at School of Eminence

Punjab Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO inaugurates computer lab at School of Eminence

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:12 AM May 01, 2026 IST
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Punjab Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Thursday attended a special event dedicated to innovation and entrepreneurship at the School of Eminence, Jandiala Guru. File photo
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Punjab Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Thursday attended a special event dedicated to innovation and entrepreneurship at the School of Eminence, Jandiala Guru.

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He also inspected the Business Blaster Project and inaugurated a newly established modern computer lab at the school.

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Addressing a gathering, the Cabinet Minister said the Punjab Government is committed to making the younger generation not only educated, but also self-reliant and employment-oriented.

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Encouraging students towards innovation, creative thinking and entrepreneurship, he emphasised that along with study it is important to implement one’s ideas in real life.

He motivated students of Classes 11 and 12 to utilise the funds received under the Business Blaster Scheme to turn their business ideas into reality, enabling them to establish small ventures alongside their studies and become self-reliant.

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The Cabinet Minister stated that such initiatives encourage youth to move forward in new and innovative directions, which is a significant step towards building a self-reliant Punjab.

He also appreciated the efforts of the school management and teachers.

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