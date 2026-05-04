Punjab pushes crop diversification with cash support for farmers

The Punjab Government has announced a financial incentive of Rs 17,500 per hectare to encourage farmers to shift from water-intensive paddy cultivation to Kharif maize during the 2026-27 season.

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Sharing details, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Chairman of the District Planning Committee, Amritsar, said the scheme has been expanded from six to 16 districts following an encouraging response during its pilot phase last year.

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He stated that the initiative aims to bring 20,000 hectares (around 50,000 acres) under Kharif maize cultivation across districts, including Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Patiala and Sangrur, among others.

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The scheme, introduced under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, seeks to reduce dependence on paddy and address the issue of rapidly depleting groundwater levels in the state.

Explaining the financial structure, Sandhu said that Rs 4,500 per hectare will be released upon submission of input bills at the Block Agriculture Office. The remaining Rs 13,000 will be disbursed in two instalments after geo-tagged crop verification.

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The verification process will be carried out in two phases — from July 15 to 25 and from August 5 to 15 — through a digital farmer portal.

He urged farmers to register online and participate in the scheme, adding that submission of a mandatory J-Form and geo-tagging of fields will be required to confirm that applicants cultivated paddy in the previous season and are switching to maize this year.

Highlighting the broader objective, Sandhu said the traditional paddy-wheat cycle is no longer sustainable and stressed the need for immediate diversification. He added that the initiative aims not only at crop substitution but also at conserving Punjab’s precious water resources while ensuring better income opportunities for farmers.

Officials stated that the entire process has been digitised to ensure transparency and timely disbursement of subsidies to eligible beneficiaries.