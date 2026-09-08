Punjab rafting teams gear up for nationals

A four-day coaching camp to train Punjab’s first-ever rafting teams began here on Monday under the aegis of the Punjab Rafting and Adventure Sports Association (PARAAS).

The basic training programme aims to prepare men’s, women’s and mixed rafting teams from the state for participation in the 18th National Rafting Championships, scheduled to be held at Devprayag later this month.

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Speaking at the inaugural session, PARAAS president Gunbir Singh thanked Khalsa University and Khalsa College for playing a key role in the initiative. He said the teams would participate in the national championship under the banner “Punjab Khalsa”.

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The opening training session was conducted by expert coaches from Himachal Pradesh in the presence of national rafting judges Captain Ajay Verma and Rishiraj Singh. Gunbir Singh said the youth of Punjab had a natural inclination towards adventure sports and the association wanted to channelise their energy in the right direction.

“Punjab’s energetic youth have a natural attraction towards adventure sports. Our effort is to provide them opportunities in white-water rafting, triathlon, pentathlon and other disciplines so that their passion can be channelised in the right direction,” he said.

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The four-day camp will focus on imparting basic rafting skills and preparing the selected participants for competitive events at the national level. The programme will also help the teams understand the demands of competitive rafting and build confidence ahead of the national championship.