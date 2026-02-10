‘Punjab Ratna’ honour conferred on Guru Nanak Dev University VC

Guru Nanak Dev University Vice-Chancellor Karamjeet Singh has been conferred with the ‘Punjab Ratna Award’ by the Punjab Kala Parishad in recognition of his contributions to the fields of academia and administration. The award ceremony was organised by the Punjab Kala Parishad, Chandigarh. At the event, Sardara Singh Johal, a Padma Bhushan awardee, praised the VC for his humility and exemplary research-backed literary works. Punjab Kala Parishad chairman Swaranjit Savi delved into the life and achievements the VC, while reading a citation in his honour. The Vice-Chancellor described the honour as a divine blessing. “I shall continue to serve society in every sphere with the same dedication, and I pledge to make every effort to provide ethical, value-based education in the realm of academic administration,” he said.

Singh, who was appointed the VC of GNDU in 2024, holds a PhD in finance.

He has 38 years of experience in teaching and research, and was conferred with a lifetime achievement award in 2023 for his contributions to the field of education.

Singh has authored ‘Meditation to Martyrdom: The Legacy of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’, a book available in Gurmukhi, Devanagari, and English scripts, as well as an audio-book version. With the book, Singh aims to make the teachings of the ninth Sikh Guru accessible. Under Singh’s guidance, the university has advanced its digital transformation by implementing a fully online, paperless, and contactless administrative system since 2025.