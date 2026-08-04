Punjab Roadways, PRTC contractual staff’s strike has commuters stranded

Contractual employees of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC on Monday began a three-day strike, disrupting passenger bus services across the state and causing inconvenience to commuters.

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Among those affected was the family of Sarwan Singh, who had to make alternate travel arrangements to reach Sri Hargobindpur to meet relatives in need after waiting for more than an hour at the Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT).

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The family was not alone. Hundreds of passengers saw their travel plans disrupted as Punbus and PRTC buses remained off the roads in support of the strike. The Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC Contractual Workers’ Union launched the three-day protest, resulting in a major disruption of public transport services.

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The union’s key demands include the regularisation of outsourced and contractual employees, withdrawal of cases registered against workers during previous agitations and reinstatement of dismissed employees.

The protesters also staged a sit-in demonstration to press the government to accept their long-pending demands.

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Passengers, particularly women, bore the brunt of the strike. A majority of those waiting at the ISBT were women, whose numbers have increased significantly since the introduction of free bus travel for women in Punjab.

While government-run bus services remained affected, private bus operators witnessed a surge in passengers. Commuters jostled to secure seats on private buses as they searched for alternative means of travel.

Angry over the government’s failure to address their demands, union members carrying placards raised slogans against the state government.

Jodh Singh, state joint secretary of the union, said the strike was started after serving prior notice to the authorities. He said employees were compelled to resort to agitation as several rounds of talks with the government had failed to produce any results. He recalled that Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema had earlier assured union representatives that their demands would be addressed.

He said many employees had been working on contract for the past 12 to 15 years without being regularised. He added that employees had supported the present government after becoming disillusioned with the repeated promises made by previous SAD and Congress governments.

Jodh Singh said contractual employees had been fighting for their demands for several years and, regardless of which party was in power, they were repeatedly forced to launch protests to draw attention to their issues.

He also demanded the immediate withdrawal of cases registered against employees during previous protests. Opposing the kilometre-only buses scheme, he said the union’s agitation would continue until all its demands were fulfilled.