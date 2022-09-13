Punjab Roadways supervisor held in corruption case in Amritsar

Amritsar, September 12
The Vigilance Bureau arrested one more official of the Punjab Roadways who was involved in changing the departure timings of government buses to private buses in consideration of bribes in connivance with other employees.
The arrested accused, Satnam Singh, station supervisor, Punjab Roadways, Depot 1, Jalandhar, was on the run in a case registered against him on the charge of bribery in April last year.
Some employees of the Punjab Roadways were accused of collecting daily/monthly bribes by changing the running timings of state passenger buses from the bus stand to favour the private buses.
Earlier, the VB had nabbed Raj Kumar Raju of Pathankot and Tarsem Singh of Hoshiarpur, both former Punjab Roadways inspectors posted at Punjab Roadways’Amritsar and Jalandhar depots, respectively.
Vigilance SSP Varinder Singh said Satnam was arrested from the District Court Complex in Gurdaspur. The VB here had registered a case under Sections 7 and 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of the IPC on April 30, 2021.
Timetable changed
- Some employees of the Punjab Roadways were accused of collecting daily/monthly bribes by changing the running timings of state passenger buses from the bus stand to favour the private buses.
- Vigilance SSP Varinder Singh said Satnam was arrested from the District Court Complex in Gurdaspur. The VB here had filed a case under Sections 7 and 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B, IPC, on April 30, 2021.
Accused of favouring private bus operators
- Some employees of the Punjab Roadways were accused of collecting daily/monthly bribes by changing the running timings of state passenger buses from the bus stand to favour the private buses
- Earlier, the VB had nabbed Raj Kumar Raju of Pathankot and Tarsem Singh of Hoshiarpur, both former Punjab Roadways inspectors posted at Punjab Roadways Depot at Amritsar and Jalandhar respectively
- The arrested accused, Satnam Singh, station supervisor, Punjab Roadways, Depot 1, Jalandhar, was on the run in a case registered against him on charges of bribery in April last year
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Odisha body claims 'Kohinoor' belongs to Lord Jagannath, seeks its return from UK
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son Prince Ch...
Video: Class 7 boy on bicycle brutally attacked by street dog in Kerala
Data shows India recorded over 1.5 crore animal bite cases s...