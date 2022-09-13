Punjab Roadways supervisor held in corruption case in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 12

The Vigilance Bureau arrested one more official of the Punjab Roadways who was involved in changing the departure timings of government buses to private buses in consideration of bribes in connivance with other employees.

The arrested accused, Satnam Singh, station supervisor, Punjab Roadways, Depot 1, Jalandhar, was on the run in a case registered against him on the charge of bribery in April last year.

Some employees of the Punjab Roadways were accused of collecting daily/monthly bribes by changing the running timings of state passenger buses from the bus stand to favour the private buses.

Earlier, the VB had nabbed Raj Kumar Raju of Pathankot and Tarsem Singh of Hoshiarpur, both former Punjab Roadways inspectors posted at Punjab Roadways’Amritsar and Jalandhar depots, respectively.

Vigilance SSP Varinder Singh said Satnam was arrested from the District Court Complex in Gurdaspur. The VB here had registered a case under Sections 7 and 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of the IPC on April 30, 2021.

Timetable changed

