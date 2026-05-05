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Home / Amritsar / Punjab: SHO held in kidnapping, assault case; Majithia’s aide among five booked

Punjab: SHO held in kidnapping, assault case; Majithia’s aide among five booked

Inspector Prabhjeet Singh produced remanded to one-day police custody; co-accused Jatinder Singh sent to two-day police remand

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:22 PM May 05, 2026 IST
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The Amritsar Commissionerate Police have arrested the SHO of Goindwal police station in Tarn Taran in connection with an alleged kidnapping and assault case.

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Inspector Prabhjeet Singh was produced in a local court on Tuesday and remanded to one day of police custody for further investigation. Co-accused Jatinder Singh was sent to a two-day police remand.

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Earlier, the Civil Lines police had booked five persons, including Prabh Singh of Gumtala, Ranbir Singh of Feloke village, Jatinder Singh of Kazikot village and Nachhattar Singh of Amritsar. Nachhattar Singh is said to be a close associate of former minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

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According to police, the FIR registered on April 30 carries charges of abduction at gunpoint, physical assault, and theft of Rs 2 lakh.

The case stems from a complaint by Gurpal Singh of Chatiwind. He alleged that on April 29, after attending a court hearing in a 2017 murder case against him, some of the accused abducted him from outside the district court.

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Gurpal claimed he was taken to Chatiwind, threatened at gunpoint, forced to strip, and robbed of Rs 2 lakh. He further alleged that a video call was made to Nachhattar Singh, who purportedly instructed the assailants to kill him.

Gurpal also accused the group of taking him to the Goindwal Sahib police station, where he was forced to sign blank papers before being dropped back in Chatiwind.

Talbir Singh Gill, senior AAP leader, alleged in a video statement that SHO Prabhjot Singh was in collusion with the accused and allowed them to take the victim away from the police station.

Police officials said investigations are underway and efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused. They added that the role of SHO Prabhjeet Singh is being verified.

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