Punjab SSP Vigilance Lakhbir Singh suspended

The Punjab Government has suspended SSP Vigilance Amritsar, Lakhbir Singh, in connection with alleged irregularities in tenders related to development works in the posh Ranjit Avenue area, involving misappropriation of crores of rupees.

According to unconfirmed reports, the action was taken following a complaint lodged by an IAS officer.

When contacted, SSP Lakhbir Singh said he had also come to know about his suspension but was unaware of the reasons behind the decision. “I have not yet received any official orders, so I cannot comment further,” he said.