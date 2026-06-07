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Home / Amritsar / Punjab State Traders’ Commission takes up issues of Amritsar, Tarn Taran traders with Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema

Punjab State Traders’ Commission takes up issues of Amritsar, Tarn Taran traders with Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jun 07, 2026 IST
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Representatives of the Punjab State Traders Commission during a meeting with Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.
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The Punjab State Traders’ Commission raised several key issues concerning traders of Amritsar and Tarn Taran during a meeting with the Finance Minister.

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The meeting was chaired by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and attended by Local Government Minister Harjot Singh Bains, vice-chairman Anil Thakur, senior officials and representatives of various departments.

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During the meeting, Punjab State Traders’ Commission member and Majha zone in-charge Sheetal Juneja highlighted several concerns affecting traders in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts. He urged the government to resolve the issue of increased rent affecting around 1,200 to 1,400 shops. He also sought mutation of shops in IDH Market and demanded adequate compensation to shopkeepers, who suffered losses in the Ram Bagh Market fire incident.

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Juneja also raised the long-pending fish market dispute and requested that a resolution at the earliest through discussions with wholesale fish traders. He also demanded that nearly 800 hotels operating in the Walled City area of Amritsar be regularised under a one-time settlement scheme.

Besides, Juneja called for a reduction in the External Development Fund (EDF) charges imposed by PUDA on colonisers and sought a simpler process for issuing no-objection certificates (NOCs) to plot holders. He also stressed the need to ensure the safety and security of traders in urban and rural areas of Amritsar as well as in Tarn Taran to promote business growth.

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Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema discussed the issues with the officials concerned during the meeting and assured the traders of taking necessary steps to address their genuine demands.

He added that the government remains committed to resolving the traders’ concerns and creating a business-friendly environment across Punjab.

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