Punjab Students' Union protests in support of women wrestlers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 29

The Punjab Students’ Union (Lalkar) on Monday held a demonstration in support of the women wrestlers and against the Delhi Police’s violent crackdown on the wrestlers before a proposed rally. Members of the union gathered at the Kot Khalsa chowk and burnt an effigy of the Central Government.

The demonstration was joined by students and residents. Gurpreet, leader of the union, said yesterday the Delhi Police forcibly detained protesters and took them to the police station, tore the tents at Jantar Mantar and prevented them from gathering peacefully in front of the new Parliament. “Victims of sexual exploitation have been fighting for their rights for months. To break their struggle, the Modi government is using various methods. Instead of addressing this grave issue, arresting and punishing the accused (Brij Bhushan), the government is favouring him. Those daughters who made the country proud by winning medals in wrestling are today on the streets, fighting for their honour,” said Gurpreet.

Gurpreet said the organization stood by the women wrestlers and condemned this undemocratic, dictatorial move.

Tarksheel Society holds protest against policemen

The Tarksheel Society has demanded action against those policemen who manhandled the protesting women wrestlers during their march to Parliament in Delhi. Members of the Society demanded immediate dismissal of the police officials involved and arrest of the main accused, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The society accused the Delhi Police of violently assaulting, arresting and forcibly pulling down the tents of wrestlers who were demanding the arrest of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is president of the Wrestling Federation of India.

SGPC condemns police action

The Akal Takht and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) have strongly condemned the government's forcible action against the women Olympian wrestlers protesting for justice at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. A delegation of the SGPC was supposed to join the wrestlers' protest for justice in their support, but due to the forced action of scuttling the protest by the government yesterday, this programme was postponed, for now.